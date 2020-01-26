Diane Kae Abbott

{{featured_button_text}}
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

In Loving Memory On Your 14th Birthday In Heaven January 26.

You are thought of every day and missed more than you will ever know.

Love, Norm, Cheryl,Eric, Dave, Debbie, Bailey Diane and Lane

