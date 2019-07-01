{{featured_button_text}}
Diane Kae Abbott

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

IN LOVING MEMORY OF Our Wife, Mother & Grandmother On Your 13th Anniversary In Heaven

1/26/1942 - 7/1/2006

We think about you every day. We love you and miss you dearly, Mom.

Love, Norm, Cheryl, Eric, Dave, Debbie, Bailey Diane and Lane

