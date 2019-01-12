HAMMOND, IN - Diane L. Blankenship, age 68, of Hammond, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019. She is survived by her son Rex (fiancé Jennifer Howicz) Blankenship; grandchildren Vanessa, Drew, Angel, and Mason; great granddaughter Lillian Rose; sister in law Ruth Blankenship and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Vera Buckler.
A memorial visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave in Highland on Saturday, January 12, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m.
Diane was a member of the ladies bowling league at Plaza Lanes for many years but her true passion was attending her grandchildren's sporting events.