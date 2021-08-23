 Skip to main content
Diane L Gederian

Diane L Gederian

Jan. 20, 1936 - Aug. 13, 2021

SANIBEL ISLAND, FL - Diane was born in Wakarusa in 1936. Parents Lois (Lienhart) Obenhoff, Tully Obenhoff.

Graduated from Wakarusa High 1954. Attended Indiana University where she met and married Armen Gederian in 1956.

Lived in Hammond and Highland, IN until moving to Sanibel Island, FL in 1985.

Survived by son Brant Gederian, Fort Myers, FL; and granddaughters: Megan Gederian of Wichita, KS and Abigail Gederian Campoamor; and great- granddaughter Magdalena Campoamor, Brandon, FL.

