Diane Linda Hanson (Glinski)
Dec. 8, 1944 — Dec. 12, 2021
KOUTS, IN — Diane Linda Hanson (Glinski), age 77 of Kouts, Indiana, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Northwest Health Valparaiso Campus. She was born December 8, 1944, in Valparaiso to Stanley Anthony and Vera Grace (Rosenbaum) Glinski.
Diane graduated from Liberty High School and was career minded at an early age. While pursuing her degree in industrial engineering from Purdue, she worked at Indiana General, Urschel's, and Whirlpool. Following her graduation, she moved to Fort Worth, Texas and was involved in the F-16 Quality Program. That work led her to travel extensively, including to Israel and Greece. She would later work for ATA and International Packaging, both in Indianapolis. After her retirement, she returned to Northwest Indiana, settling in Kouts. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she crafted and sewed for their annual Christmas bazaar. In addition to the bazaar, she led the church's small quilting group which produced an amazing amount of donation quilts each year.
Diane was, also, a great animal lover. She fostered, adopted, and loved many cats and dogs through the years. Each one had a special name, and she never repeated the same name twice. Her dedication to her cat family was well known and hallmark in her life.
She is survived by her brother, Paul (Patricia) Glinski of Avon, Indiana; niece, Ann (Dave) Hurni; sister-in-law, Martha Glinski; nephew, Michael (Stephanie) Glinski; and niece, Nancy (Dave) Brown, all of Northwest Indiana. She was also "Auntie" to many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. She, also, left dear friends, Sandy Haden of Florida and Michell Fraley of Indianapolis. Preceding her in death are her parents; a brother, Stanley Jon Glinski; and a nephew, David Allen Glinski.
There will be no visitation or services due to the ongoing Covid pandemic. The family would like you to remember her as she was in life, with her bright smile and quick wit.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to either the Independent Cat Society in Westville or St Paul Lutheran Church in Kouts.
MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements.