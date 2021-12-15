Diane Linda Hanson (Glinski)

Diane graduated from Liberty High School and was career minded at an early age. While pursuing her degree in industrial engineering from Purdue, she worked at Indiana General, Urschel's, and Whirlpool. Following her graduation, she moved to Fort Worth, Texas and was involved in the F-16 Quality Program. That work led her to travel extensively, including to Israel and Greece. She would later work for ATA and International Packaging, both in Indianapolis. After her retirement, she returned to Northwest Indiana, settling in Kouts. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she crafted and sewed for their annual Christmas bazaar. In addition to the bazaar, she led the church's small quilting group which produced an amazing amount of donation quilts each year.