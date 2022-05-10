VALPARAISO, IN - Diane M. Allen, 66, of Valparaiso, IN, formerly of Blowing Rock, NC, Flossmoor and Lansing IL, passed away May 7, 2022 hours after her mother Margaret "Pearl" Lockeman. Diane is survived by her husband, Dr. Joseph Allen; children: Jennifer Hurtt, Steven (Natalie) Hurtt, Timothy (Erin Doherty) Hurtt, Ryan (Sarah) Hurtt; Dr. Jennifer Allen, Victoria Allen, Esq. and Christopher Allen. Nana to Brianna Barrios, Gabriella, Olivia, Connor Hurtt, and Rylee Etienne. Aunt of Zachary Lockeman and many nieces and nephews in the Hurtt family. Sister-in-law to Steven Allen, Rev. Maj. Leonard Allen, US Army and Joann Allen-Elee. Diane was preceded in death by her brothers, Randall (Faith) Lockeman, Fred Jr., (late Carol) Lockeman and her father, Fred Lockeman, Sr. Diane grew up in Glenwood, IL surrounded by her cousins and many great friends and was a graduate of BTHS. She had worked as an optical tech at Suburban Heights Medical Center. She was a caretaker for her mother for many years.

Diane was an avid lover of photography and very talented behind the lens. She enjoyed crafting and had a love of crocheting, she donated many baby blankets to local hospitals. She was deeply devoted to her family, a selfless woman with a heart of gold. There wasn't a thing that she would not have done for her children and grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thur., May 12th at First Presbyterian Church, 900 Thomas St. in Chicago Heights from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 12:30 p.m. Masks are required at Church. Committal Service immediately following at Skyline Memorial park in Monee.

To sign guestbook or for information please visit heartlandmemorial.com or call 708-444-2266.