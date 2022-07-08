Diane M. (Hutson) Reich

HIGHLAND - Diane M. (Hutson) Reich went to be with the Lord on June 25, 2022.

She is survived by husband, Rob Reich; mother: Dorothy M. Hutson; two daughters: Cynthia M. Walker and Krysta A. Bell; five grandchildren: Michael, Marissa, Malachi, Isaiah, and Samaya.

She was preceded in death by her father, Warren Hutson; brother, Jeffrey Hutson; and son, Bryan Walker.

Diane grew up in Highland, moved West, came back to Highland in June 2017. Diane drove a Semi Truck, she loved outdoors and crafting. She was full of life and had a passion for nature and traveling.

She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Memorial service on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9009 Kennedy Ave, Highland, IN.