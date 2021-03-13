Diane M. Kowalski (nee Glowacki)
Aug. 12, 1947 — Mar. 4, 2021
De PERE, WI — Diane M. Kowalski (nee Glowacki) of De Pere, WI, formerly of Dyer, IN, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021.
She is survived by her husband, Bernard J, Kowalski; her daughter, Beth A. Kowalski; her two grandchildren, Jackson and Everett; brother, Bob, and sister-in-law, Virginia Glowacki; a niece, Jeannine Lynch (Todd), and nephew, Joe Glowacki. In addition to Diane's niece and nephew, spouses and their children include Nicholas, Angelica, Cael and Rachel.
Diane was also the teacher, the sage, the moral compass, the always-there-for you-Mom, the friend and the wisest person one could hope to know to Keith and Rebekah Evers and their two children, Ailee and Jonah, of Momence, IL; Chris and Karen Boyle, and son, Kristian, of Bush, LA; and Ryan Matasovsky, of Hot Springs Village, AR.
Diane is preceded in death by her parents, John and Victoria (Osmulski) Glowacki, and her son, Steven Kowalski.
Diane will be cremated, and services will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021, at noon. Visitation is at 12:00 p.m. at the Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. at the Ryan Funeral Home and Crematory, 305 N. Tenth St., DePere, WI 54115.
Diane was a lifelong public school teacher in Dyer, IN, with the Lake Central School Cooperation before moving to De Pere, WI, to share the love she embodied with her family and especially "her boys," Jackson and Everett.
Since Diane dedicated her life to teaching Jackson and Everett, we ask that in lieu of flowers for consideration of donations to the Neville Public Museum Foundation, sharing in her sport of lifelong learning.
Donations will support educational programs and scholarships for increased accessibility. https://www.nevillepublicmuseum.org/support/donate/
From her heart to ours, we are the most fortunate and blessed individuals because of Diane. She remains in our hearts and forever in our memories. And we are better people because of Diane.