Diane M. Kowalski (nee Glowacki)

Aug. 12, 1947 — Mar. 4, 2021

De PERE, WI — Diane M. Kowalski (nee Glowacki) of De Pere, WI, formerly of Dyer, IN, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Bernard J, Kowalski; her daughter, Beth A. Kowalski; her two grandchildren, Jackson and Everett; brother, Bob, and sister-in-law, Virginia Glowacki; a niece, Jeannine Lynch (Todd), and nephew, Joe Glowacki. In addition to Diane's niece and nephew, spouses and their children include Nicholas, Angelica, Cael and Rachel.

Diane was also the teacher, the sage, the moral compass, the always-there-for you-Mom, the friend and the wisest person one could hope to know to Keith and Rebekah Evers and their two children, Ailee and Jonah, of Momence, IL; Chris and Karen Boyle, and son, Kristian, of Bush, LA; and Ryan Matasovsky, of Hot Springs Village, AR.

Diane is preceded in death by her parents, John and Victoria (Osmulski) Glowacki, and her son, Steven Kowalski.

Diane will be cremated, and services will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021, at noon. Visitation is at 12:00 p.m. at the Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. at the Ryan Funeral Home and Crematory, 305 N. Tenth St., DePere, WI 54115.