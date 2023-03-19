SCHERERVILLE, IN - Diane M. Mayden, age 73, of Schererville, IN, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023. She is survived by her mother Maxine Vaughn; son Robert (Brooke) Mayden; siblings: Linda (Jerry) Williams, Everette (Karen) Vaughn Jr., Rosemary Vaughn, Joyce Bachar, Theresa (Gary) Bryan, and Michael Vaughn; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. Diane was preceded in death by her beloved husband John Mayden, and her father Everette Vaughn Sr.

As per her wishes, Diane has been cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Her final place of resting will be Chapel Lawn Cemetery.

Diane was a member of TOPS Club Inc. and enjoyed sewing, baking and painting. She was a loving, kind sister and daughter who will be greatly missed.

Sympathy cards may be sent to Maxine Vaughn, 505 N. Weston St., Rensselaer, IN 47978. www.fagenmiller.com