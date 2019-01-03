CROWN POINT, IN - Diane M. Sims (nee Santini) age 76 of Crown Point, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, December 30, 2018. She was preceded in death by her parents: Nando and Mary Santini; daughter, Laurie L. Valfre (nee Sims). She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Wendell W. Sims; daughters: Christina (Jeffery) Benedict, Michelle (Mark) Borders, Wendy (Steve) Binner; 13 grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Diane's life for a Mass of Christian Burial directly at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E. 109th Ave., Crown Point, IN at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 4, 2018. Entombment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, IN entrusted with arrangements.