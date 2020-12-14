WHITING, IN - Diane Marie Shrader (nee Jerzyk), 67 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at her residence. She is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years, Darrell; loving mother of: David (Angela) and Michael (Tina); cherished grandmother of: Ashley and Andrew.

Private funeral services were held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with the Rev. John Zemelko, officiating; cremation followed. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Diane Shrader was born on December 8, 1953 to Alex and Dorothy (Simich) Jerzyk and was a lifelong resident of Whiting. She was a former employee of Berlin Metals with a service of 15 years and the Horseshoe Casino. Devoted to her family, Diane will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorials to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets) P.O. Box 591, Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.