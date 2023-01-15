March 29, 1939 - Jan. 9, 2023

CALUMET CITY, IL - Diane Modjeski, 83, of Calumet City, IL, passed away on January 9, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren at the time she passed. Diane was born on March 29, 1939 to Lottie and Tony Woznys in Chicago Heights, IL. Diane graduated from Bloom High School in 1947 and started her career shortly thereafter.

In 1959, she met the love of her life, Vic Modjeski, and they wed in 1960, going on to have three children, Vic, Jeff, and Lisa.

Diane took an extremely active role at St. Andrew school while her children were attending there. She was involved in Mother's Club and was often seen at any of her children's basketball, football or volleyball games. Her love for sports grew from this and she went on to be a participant in several sports, including bowling and golf.

Diane was a passionate mother and when she wasn't filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found watching her beloved Cubs on WGN. She loved her Chicago sports teams, especially the Cubs and Blackhawks. Her knowledge of the game and rosters were almost comical, as these teams evolved into her passion.

Diane loved to gamble, and always had her name on several football pools throughout the season. And she was unbelievably lucky at winning many of these. She loved spending time with her friends, whether it be going out for a meal, or spending a few hours at the casino.

Diane was predeceased by her parents, Lottie and Tony, and her husband, Victor. She is survived by her children, Vic (Amy), Jeff (Pauline) and Lisa (Mark), as well as her grandchildren, Derek, Marisa and Jack, along with nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. from CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, Illinois 60409 to St. Andrew the Apostle Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Monday from 2:00-8:00 p.m. and Tuesday morning from 8:45 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's disease appreciated.

For service information please call (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.