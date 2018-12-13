ST. JOHN, IN - Diane S. Hoernig (nee Green), age 69, late of St. John, formerly of Crown Point, passed away December 6, 2018. Beloved wife of Don for 49 years. Loving mother of Donnie (Jennifer) and Doug Hoernig. Cherished grandmother of Tyler, Bailey, Drew, Alyssa and Cameron. Dear sister of Robert (Patty) Natzke and Robert G. (Brenda) Green. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lucille Green. Diane was a former employee of Calumet Securities and a retired employee of the Lake County Treasurers Office. She was life member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary, enjoyed scrapbooking and above all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Memorial Visitation Friday, December 14, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U.S. 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Lane) St. John. Information: 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.