NAPLES, FL - Diane Spasoff, age 61, of Naples, FL passed away on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. She is survived by brother: Jimmy (Debbie) Spasoff; sisters: Linda Zestanakis, Mary Lynn (John) Demkovich, and Ann Marie Spasoff; nieces and nephews: Alexandra (Chris) Karabatsos, Jimmy (Kasey Kolosh) Spasoff, Michael Spasoff, John and Jade Demkovich; great nieces and nephews: Nikolas, George, Mia, and Lexi Karabatsos, Tristian and Evan Spasoff; Auntie Jo and many cousins and dear friends. Diane is preceded in death by parents Jim and Helen Spasoff.
Diane was a graduate of Andrean High School Class of 1975 and was in sales for many years. She loved her family, friends, and the beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. She loved the Naples church in the park as well as Saint Ann Catholic Church in Naples. She enjoyed many special activities throughout the year with her dear friends from the Sandpiper community, as well as loving life in general and giving to the less fortunate. She will be missed!
A mass is scheduled for Diane's Celebration of Life on October 29, 2018 at 9:00 AM at Saint Ann Catholic Church (935 3rd Street South, Naples, FL 34102).
Family and friends may call at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICES (811 E Franciscan Dr, Crown Point) from 2:00-6:00 PM on Friday September 7, 2018. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 PM.
