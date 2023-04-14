VALPARAISO, IN - Diane Sue Schwartz (Ferber) ended a lifetime of caring for others on April 10, 2023, after a 50+ year battle with Multiple Sclerosis and other complications. She was born in 1943 in Fort Wayne, Indiana from the great Ruth and Oswald "Oz" Ferber who preceded her in death, along with her husband Willard "Woody" Schwartz. She graduated from Ball State and was a teacher at Morton High School in Hammond. She was a longtime South Suburb of Chicago resident and lived her last 10 years amongst friends and kind caregivers at Avalon Springs in Valparaiso. She is survived by her brother Richard Ferber (Marilyn and daughters Molly and Emily) and two sons Jeffrey (Heidi) and Jonathan (Kristine) Leetz and six beautiful grandchildren Olivia and London, and Isabella, Ian, Charlotte, and Josephine. Diane was Lutheran and her faith in Christ was of utmost importance to her. She had a heart of gold and volunteered regularly, giving her time and smile to the homeless and needy, through Respond Now, in Chicago Heights, IL. On holidays, she would help pass out food and necessities. Diane was a kind and caring soul, who, despite her own challenges, always put the needs of her family and others first. One of her last requests of her sons was to "not forget about the forgotten." She had a deep love for animals, especially her beloved service dog Clifford.