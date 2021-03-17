 Skip to main content
Diane Taylor

Diane Taylor

Diane Taylor

Diane Taylor

Sept. 26, 1941 — Mar. 17, 2020

IN LOVING MEMORY OF DIANE TAYLOR ON HER 1ST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. We thought of you yesterday and the day before that too. We think of you in silence and often speak your name. Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part. God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts. Your Loving Family, Paul, Sharon, Jeff, Pam and many others.

