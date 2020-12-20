IN LOVING MEMORY OF DIANE VANEK ON HER 6TH CHRISTMAS IN HEAVEN. If we could ask God for one gift this Christmas, it would be to spend it with you. You are the angel that tops our tree like treasured Christmas ornaments, you decorated our hearts and lives. We are sending you our hugs and kisses wrapped in love and ribbons. Always hold them close to your heart. Sleep in heavenly peace. Your Loving Husband, Eddie, Kids and Grandkids.