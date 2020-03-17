IN REMEMBRANCE OF
DIANE VANEK.
Gone is the face we loved so dear, silent is the voice we loved to hear. Missing and loving you always. HAPPY BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN. Your Loving Husband, Eddie, Kids and Grandkids