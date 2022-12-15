May 6, 1940 - Dec. 12, 2022
PORTAGE - Diane (Yates) Samansky, age 82 of Portage, IN passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 in Valparaiso, IN. She was born on May 6, 1940 in Gary, IN to John and Irene (Sanders) Mikaitis.
Diane is survived by her son, Robert George (Carrie) Samansky; daughter, Vicki Samansky; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Joseph Samansky; father, John Mikaitis; mother, Irene Mikaitis; son, Kenneth Samansky and brother, John Mikaitis.
Diane was a very vibrant and passionate person whose love was felt by everyone in her presence. She retired on the same day as her husband Robert from U.S. Steel after over 40 years of service. For 25 years, they would be snowbirds and travel to Ft. Myers Beach, Florida every winter. Diane owned The Port Tavern in Portage in the 70's and 80's with her husband. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, crafting, painting and having lunch with her girlfriends. Diane was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan and was known for telling people "GREEN BAY SUCKS!!!" She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Diane was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother and will be deeply missed.
Funeral Ceremony will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368 with Deacon Richard Huber officiating. Burial to take place at Heritage Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.