Diane (Yates) Samansky

Diane was a very vibrant and passionate person whose love was felt by everyone in her presence. She retired on the same day as her husband Robert from U.S. Steel after over 40 years of service. For 25 years, they would be snowbirds and travel to Ft. Myers Beach, Florida every winter. Diane owned The Port Tavern in Portage in the 70's and 80's with her husband. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, crafting, painting and having lunch with her girlfriends. Diane was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan and was known for telling people "GREEN BAY SUCKS!!!" She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Diane was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother and will be deeply missed.