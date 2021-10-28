Diann C. Ptacek (nee Jacobs)

Aug. 31, 1941 — Oct. 26, 2021

HEBRON, IN — Diann C. Ptacek (nee Jacobs), age 80, of Hebron, IN, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Diann is survived by her husband, Leonard O. Ptacek; brother: Dennis (Dyanna) Jacobs; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Diann was preceded in death by her parents: Louis and Audrey Jacobs; and older brother, David Ptacek.

Diann served as secretary to several pastors at Trinity Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, IN, and enjoyed serving as secretary at Valparaiso University, Dean of Women, Dolores M. Ruosch. Diann was a positive influence to many young women at Valparaiso University. She enjoyed bird watching out of her front window especially hummingbirds. Diann had a special knack and love of home decorating which she utilized during her employment at J.C. Penney Homestore in Merrillville, IN. Diann and Leonard were married on July 30, 1961 and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, October, 30, 2021, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341. Private burial will take place at Salem Cemetery in Hebron, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. Visit Diann's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.