PORTAGE, IN - Dianna Darlene (Starks) Cutler, age, 69 of Portage, IN went home to be with the Lord on August 17, 2018 after a long battle with breast cancer and illness. Dianna was born on November 11, 1948 in Battle Creek, MI to Harvey Starks Sr. and Eleanor Chaney Maas.
Dianna is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Shirley Starks-Srackangast and Christine Starks. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Cutler; daughter, Jerrie (Sarah) Goodenough; step daughters, Bonnie (Matt) Brower, Wendie (Sean) Honeysett; step-son, Donald Cutler; brothers, Harvey (Susan) Starks Jr., John (Mary) Starks, Mark (Katie) Starks, Matthew(Lynn)Starks; sister, Yvonne Starks-Quaak; grandchildren, Holliann(Matt Daisy) Faulker, Makayla (Ethan Gaines) Bussler, Jeremy (Pilar) Cutler, Abigail Flake, Jason (Alison) Schanz, Khrystie (Brock) Sheffer, Abraham Faulkner, Holly (Jeremiah Barrett) Bussler, Alex (Courtney) Cutler, Madelyn Flake, Derek(Trisha)Schanz; great grandchildren, Olivia, Adeline, Madison, Bentley, Landon, Darin, Billy Jo, Millie, Kenny, Khandice and Khalianna and many loving nieces and nephews.
Dianna married Ronald Cutler on December 12, 1982. She was a retired bank teller for Chase Bank. In her retirement, she worked part-time for the Porter County Assessor's office.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, August 24, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Portage, 2637 McCool Road Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Deb Rousselle and Pastor Michael Lawson presiding. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in Dianna's name. Services provided by EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME - PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Online condolences to the family may be made at ee-fh.com.