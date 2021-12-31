Dianne Glenn

July 14, 1959 - Dec. 25, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Dianne Glenn, 62, of Hammond, IN, passed away on December 25, 2021. Loving daughter of the late Verna Clayton and John Cook. Dianne was born on July 14, 1959 in New Orleans, LA.

Dianne was a graduate of Hammond High School Class 1978. She was employed by the School City of Gary in 1992. Dianne also worked at Arrow Uniform and both Community and St. Margaret's Hospitals.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her twin brother Donald Cook; her father and mother in-law John (Senoria) Glenn. She is survived by her beloved husband of over 34 years Rexsell Glenn; three daughters: Mandi Bridgeman, Kamiko (Brian) Leggins, Arneetrice Bridgeman; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings: John (Anita) Cook, Charles (Beatriz) Cook, and Janice (Andre) Allen; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was a very loving woman of God, who always had a kind word to say. Dianne enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and cheering on the Golden State Warriors. She loved praying, journaling and watching I Love Lucy. Dianne will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2022. Visitation 10:00-11:00 a.m. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Family Christian Center, 340 45th St., Munster, IN 46321. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary, IN. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com