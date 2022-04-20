 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dianne L. Van Prooyen

April 5, 1943 - April 17, 2022

HIGHLAND, IN - Dianne L. Van Prooyen, age 79, of Highland, IN passed away peacefully April 17, 2022.

She is survived by her three sons: Craig (Kami) Van Prooyen, Kent Van Prooyen both of Crown Point, IN, Kyle (Sandy) Van Prooyen of Dyer, IN; eight grandchildren: Samantha, Hanna, Abby, Megan, Emma, Mia, Kendall and Logan; sisters: Margaret (Ron) Balluch, Wendy (Fred) Cross, and Christine Teets; brother-in-law Burton (Ardess) Van Prooyen; and sister-in-law, Mildred Van Prooyen; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband of 48 years Glen A. Van Prooyen, father Lester Nimetz, mother Beatrice Walters Nimetz.

Friends may visit with family, Friday, April 22, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services at 6:00 p.m. at Faith Church–Highland, 8910 Grace St., Highland IN with Pastor Tim Huizenga officiating. Private burial Hope Cemetery, Saturday 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Highland Christian School or Illiana Christian.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN-NORDYKE-MICHAEL KUIPER-VASS by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.

