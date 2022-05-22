Dianne Lynn Merritt (nee Anderson)

CROWN POINT, IN - Dianne Lynn Merritt (nee Amodeo), age 69, longtime resident of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully at home from a sudden illness surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Dianne was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1970. She was self-employed with a residential cleaning business for many years. She enjoyed taking care of her home, gardening with her husband Bob, cooking and spending time with her beloved dogs. Dianne's emphasis was always her husband of many years and her large immediate family. Dianne was very close and involved with the lives of her numerous nieces and nephews.