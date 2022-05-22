 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dianne Lynn Merritt (nee Anderson)

July 2, 1952 - May 14, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Dianne Lynn Merritt (nee Amodeo), age 69, longtime resident of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully at home from a sudden illness surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Dianne is survived by her mother: Charlene Amodeo; siblings: Susan (EJ) Gibson, Jeanne Spurlock, Joseph (Lori) Amodeo, Patricia Amodeo, Christine (Stephan) Amodeo-Abner, Richard (Cathy) Amodeo.

Dianne was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Merritt; father, John Amodeo; and brother, Samuel Amodeo.

Dianne was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1970. She was self-employed with a residential cleaning business for many years. She enjoyed taking care of her home, gardening with her husband Bob, cooking and spending time with her beloved dogs. Dianne's emphasis was always her husband of many years and her large immediate family. Dianne was very close and involved with the lives of her numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will take place in the near future.

Arrangements are entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE. Visit Dianne's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

