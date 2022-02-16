May 7, 1943 - Feb. 14, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Dianne M. Bellich (nee Schwartz) age 78, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Dianne is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard Bellich; children: Suzanne (Rob) Hartman, Christine (Chuck) Satterlee, Michael (Tricia) Bellich; grandchildren: Jackson and Cooper Bellich, Luke Satterlee.

Dianne was preceded in death by her parents: Fred and Helene (nee Francen) Schwartz.

Dianne loved golfing and traveling, especially to beaches. She loved animals and was a devoted volunteer at Notre Dame Catholic School in Michigan City, St. Peter & Paul, and Andrean.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, February 18, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Prayers will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 9:15 AM.

Funeral Mass to follow at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307, on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM with Fr. Kevin Huber officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Dianne's name to Lake County Animal Shelter.

Visit Dianne's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.