Dec. 19, 1939 - April 2, 2022

OCALA, FL - Dick Gray, 82, loving husband of Jo Ann (Rice) of 62 years, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2022, following complications of COPD.

Married to Jo Ann Rice in Danville, Illinois in 1959, they moved north to Munster, IN, where Dick worked for Universal Atlas/Lehigh Cement Company (Gary, IN) a division of US Steel, as a Research Lab Technician for 30 years. Fortunate to fully retire from Lehigh in 1990, Dick & Jo Ann left Munster and moved to Deep Creek in Port Charlotte, FL. In 2004, Dick & Jo Ann downsized and moved to Ocala, FL finding their current home in the "On Top of the World" Community.

Dick is survived by his wife, Jo Ann; three daughters; four grandchildren; and two great-grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, our family appreciates memorial donations in Dick's name to Cates House in Ocala, FL, where Dick was cared for during his final days. The address for donations is: Hospice of Marion County, 3231 SW 34th Ave., Ocala, FL 34474.