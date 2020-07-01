Dick L. Schroeder
WANATAH, IN — Dick L Schroeder, 63, of Wanatah, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, June 29, 2020. He was born November 12, 1956, in Valparaiso, the son of Harry L. and Kathryn (Peeler) Schroeder. Dick was an accountant and a member of the NRA and was a graduate of Indiana University.
On August 8, 1981, in Valparaiso, he married Jean Derek, who survives in Wanatah. Also surviving is his brother-in-law Mark (Nadine) Derek, of Lakes of the Four Seasons; loving nieces, Christine (Chauncey) Kasmark and Katie Derek; great-nephew, Clay Kasmark; and great niece, Charlotte Kasmark; siblings, Paul (Sharon), of Koontz Lake, Ruth Gonlag, of South Carolina, and Kay (Harry) Baum, of Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harold and Bob; sister, Janet Clark; and in-laws, Michael and Joan Derek.
There will be no visitation or services. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com
