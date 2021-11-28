August 2, 1945 - November 24, 2021

Dickson "Woody/Mike" Woodward, age 76, of Hebron, IN, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Dickson is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jackie Woodward (nee Durbin); three sons: Matthew "Chuck" Woodward, Ryan Woodward and Michael Woodward; six grandchildren: Blake, Luke and Cade Woodward, McKayla, Trynity and Kaytelyn Woodward; two great-grandchildren; brothers: George "Biff" Woodward and Ray Lewis.

Dickson was preceded in death by his parents: Hedley and Sally Lewis.

Dickson graduated from Gary Edison High School in 1964, and he retired from U.S. Steel after 39 years. A self-taught artist, he delighted family and friends with caricatures, Hebron Hawks logos, murals, and landscape paintings. He designed a memorial for U.S. Steel workers and created the company's safety cartoon "Hap Hazard." He coached Hebron Little League and enjoyed watching his sons and grandkids play sports. Woody had a great sense of humor and was a joy to be around. He was a member of Valparaiso Nazarene Church.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES at 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.