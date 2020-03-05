Dion A. Arnold

CROWN POINT, IN - Dion A. Arnold, age 78 of Crown Point, formerly of E. Chicago, passed away March 3, 2020. He graduated from Washington H.S., served for the U.S. Army, and worked as a machinist. Dion was a gentle and caring man. He will be greatly missed. Dion was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph Arnold and Mary Farkas; nephew, Kevin Kostecki; brother-in-law, Walter Kostecki. He is survived by his sister, Donna Kostecki; niece, Christine "Tina" (Kenneth) Erdelac; great niece and nephew, Kailee and Kyle Erdelac.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthais Church, 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with funeral arrangements.

www.burnsfuneral.com

