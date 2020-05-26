HOBART, IN - Dionysios "Danny" Georgopoulos, age 82, of Hobart, Indiana passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. Danny is survived by his sons Danny and Peter (Denise) Georgopoulos and daughter Mary Georgopoulos; grandson Theodore Georgopoulos and granddaughter Alivia Patrick; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Danny is preceded in death by his parents: Theodore and Georgia Georgopoulos; daughter Georgia (Georgopoulos) Zampa; sisters Angeliki and Olga; brother Christos Georgopoulos. Danny was born in Peloponeso, Greece on March 28, 1938 and immigrated to the United States with his brother Christos on July 13, 1955 when he was 17 years old. In his early years, Danny worked as a fast order cook in a few restaurants in Gary as well as US Steel at the Number 8 Blast Furnace. He also was a member of IUPAT Local 8 and Local 460 as well. He was self employed for the most part and enjoyed being around his friends. He cherished and loved his time at the Greek Brotherhood Club (Kafenio) to engage in lively conversations, discuss politics and enjoy having some laughs. Danny will be greatly missed by all who knew him.