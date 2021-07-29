Djuka Balaban (nee Radlovic)

Djuka (nee Radlovic) Balaban

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Djuka (nee Radlovic) Balaban, age 80 passed away peacefully on Monday, July 26, 2021. She was born to Jovo and Marija Radlovic in Bosankso Grahovo in 1941. She came to America in 1977 with her family. Djuka retired from School City of East Chicago.

She is survived by her husband Mirko; three children: sons: Marinko and Mile; daughter Milena (Ross) Gasich; grandchildren: Aleksandra, Svetko and Marina; brother Mile (Joka); sisters: Danica (Petar), and Milojka (Stevo) Kecman; many other nieces and nephews; kumovi; and friends both here and in Bosna.

Djuka was a gentle soul who welcomed everyone in her home and always put the needs of others first. She adored her grandchildren and had a great sense of humor. She battled valiantly until her last day. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at New Gracanica Serbian Monastery, 35420 W Grand Ave, Third Lake, IL with funeral services beginning at 12:00 p.m. Interment New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Cemetery. For further information please call Mileva or David at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (219) 736-5840