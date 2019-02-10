CROWN POINT, IN - Djuka Sormaz age 94, of Crown Point passed asway February 7, 2019. Survived by her loving children: Stana Coppinger, Helen (Bosko) Acamovich, Milka (Jack) McCrory; three grandchildren Alex, Katrina, Natalie; sister Gospova Trninic, numerous nieces, nephews, Kumovi and dear friends. Preceded in death by her husband Milan and son Vlade.
Funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Most Holy Mother of God Monastery Church in Grayslake, IL with Rev. Marko Matic officiating. At rest Most Holy Mother of God Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with Djuka's family on Sunday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). Pomen prayer service at 6:00 p.m.
Djuka was a member of the St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church and a retired employee of St. Mary Medical Center.