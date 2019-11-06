{{featured_button_text}}

GARY, IN - Donald Peter Radulovich, age 55, of Gary, formerly of Hobart and Hammond, passed into eternal life on October 6, 2019. He was born in Gary, IN on April 21, 1964. He graduated from Hobart High School Class of 1982. He worked throughout his life, including K-Mart, Zayre, Solo Cup, Griffin Supply, and Allied Tube. Don loved classic cars, mopeds, antiquing, and junking. Don was a Christian and a friend to all.

Don is survived by his father, Don Radulovich of Hobart; sister, Teri Radulovich of Hobart; several cousins; and his friend who was like a brother, Mike Kraft.

Like local government, local journalism matters.
We’re offering FREE views to read our elections coverage when you sign up for a free account.
Log in Sign up

He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene (nee Sharik) Radulovich.

Burial will be private. A memorial will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAKPEL. 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.