VALPARAISO, IN - Dollie Mae Kuhrts, 90, of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born March 6, 1930 in Wheeler, the daughter of Fred and Louise (Rampke) Kuhrts. Dollie graduated from Valparaiso High School and took courses at Loyola. She was a legal assistant in Chicago for Victor Hedberg, Atty, for over 45 years, retiring in 2000 and moved to Valparaiso. Dollie played softball many years ago for the Valpo Queens and was excellent at playing Scrabble. She loved golf, bowling, traveling and was an avid Cubs fan.