Dollie Marie Lipa-Woltzen

Apr. 29, 1980 — Jan. 31, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN — Dollie Marie Lipa-Woltzen, 40, of Highland, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Brent Woltzen; parents, Larry and Donna Lipa; son, Brent "Peanut" Alan Woltzen Jr.; brother, Jason Peace; nephews, Bradley Robert Dapshis and Blake Fette; and sister-in-law, Christen (Eric) Fette. She was preceded in death by her sister, Tiffany D. Dapshis.

Dollie graduated Highland High School in 1998 and went on to earn an associate degree in psychology from Purdue University. She enjoyed sledding with her son, going on trips and going to the beach.

Private family services were held.

We cried at her wedding, we now cry at her death. We had so many good memories. We will always love you. Mom and Dad.

