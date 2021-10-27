Dollie Veenstra

July 19, 1934 — Oct. 13, 2021

GREENSBORO, NC — Rosette F. Veenstra (Dollie), nee Ringas, 87, passed peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Dollie was born in East Chicago, IN, and a daughter of the late Alec Ringas and the late Nancy Kekatos. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and a sister. She was a member of Grace Church PCA in Lansing, IL.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Mrs. Veenstra was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Andrew W. Veenstra, and is survived by her children: Andrew Paul Veenstra of Chicago, IL, Deborah Anne Barta (Robert) of Greensboro, NC, Elisabeth Anne Alderden (Martin) of Sunset, SC, Mary Anne McDowell of Rock Hill, SC and Joanna Kooy (Todd) of Elon, NC; her eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to AuthoraCare, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405, www.authoracare.org/give/donate.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.