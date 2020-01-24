Dolly A. Witke

Dolly A. Witke

{{featured_button_text}}
Dolly A. Witke

CROWN POINT, IN - Dolly A. Witke age 72 of Crown Point, passed away January 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband Kenneth M. Witke, two daughters Kristine (Roger) Florkiewicz, Kathryn (Neal) Frendling, four grandchildren Kailey, Kenzie, Lilyana, Tyler, one brother John Rizzo.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday January 23, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd (two blocks south of Ridge Rd.) Highland, IN. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to NNPDF.org in honor of Kailey. www.kuiperfh.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts