CROWN POINT, IN / FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - Dolores A. Duey, age 80 of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 28, 2018. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years Kenneth; sister Louis (Jerold) Straehler; children Kenneth Duey Jr. and John (Tracy) Duey; grandchildren Erin (Tony) Johnson, J. Samuel (Balee) Duey, Eric Duey, and Evan Duey; grandchildren Clay Johnson and Hatter Duey. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents Benjamin and Louise Huisman, sister Ruth (Robert) McLindon, and son Daniel Duey.
Friends are invited to meet with Dolores' family on Tuesday, July 31 from 3:00 – 8:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 10:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2505 Indiana Ave., Lansing, IL., with Rev. John Holyer officiating. Dolores will have a private burial at Chapel Hill South, Oak Lawn, IL.
Dolores loved her Lord Jesus, cared lovingly for her family, and took great care in hosting others. Dolores and Kenneth spent their entire carriers in the grocery industry, and she was especially known for her cake decorating. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Lansing, IL.