EAST CHICAGO, IN - Dolores A. Smith, age 83, of East Chicago, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 at home.

Survivors three daughters: Moniqueka (James) Hardaway, Raquel Peterson and Ursula Gilbert; four sons: Derek (Melissa) Smith, Algier (Jaynele) Smith, Seaon (Dr. Kathyleen) Smith and Francis (Liza) Smith; 18 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; one sister, Gloria Saunders; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by husband, Francis Harvey Smith.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at House Of Glory Church, 4009 Fir Street, East Chicago with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Pastor Willie Nelson, officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Smith family during their time of loss.