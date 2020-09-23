 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dolores A. Tilton

Dolores A. Tilton

{{featured_button_text}}

Dolores A. Tilton

LOWELL, IN — Dolores A. Tilton, 88, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Leslie; daughter, Leslie "Leann" (Mike) Ceiga; and grandson, Eli.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Betty, Judy and Cathy.

Dolores had been a secretary for Paul Roberts Insurance and Hitzeman Insurance.

Visitation is Thursday September 24, from 5:00-7:00 with funeral services Friday at 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to your favorite charity. www.sheetsfuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts