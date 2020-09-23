Dolores A. Tilton
LOWELL, IN — Dolores A. Tilton, 88, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Leslie; daughter, Leslie "Leann" (Mike) Ceiga; and grandson, Eli.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Betty, Judy and Cathy.
Dolores had been a secretary for Paul Roberts Insurance and Hitzeman Insurance.
Visitation is Thursday September 24, from 5:00-7:00 with funeral services Friday at 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to your favorite charity. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.