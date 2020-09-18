 Skip to main content
VALPARAISO, IN - Dolores Ann Lightfoot, 86 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born March 21, 1934, in Chicago, the daughter of Michael and Anna (Severnic) Kroma. Dolores was a retired accounts manger with Royal Savings.

Surviving is her husband, Herbert Frederick Lightfoot, of Valparaiso, children Paul (Annamarie) Lightfoot, of New Hampshire, Janice (Fred) Stock, of Pittsburgh, PA, and Lynne (James) Ryan of Chicago; grandchildren, Anne Gorman, Colleen (Zsolt Pajor-Gyulai) Stock, Benjamin Stock, Rose Stock, Paul Stock, Maura Ryan and Grace Ryan; and great-grandchildren, Abigail Gorman and Flora Pajor-Gyulai. Loving aunt to three nieces, Georgia (Danny) Stamper, Sandy (Mike) Ziak and Kimmy (Tom) Helman. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Mary Kroma, and brothers, Michael and George (Norma) Kroma.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020, 2:00-5:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St., Valparaiso, IN 46383. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, at 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 509 W. Division Road, Valparaiso, IN 46385, the Rev. Michael Kopil officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required. www.bartholomewnewhard.com

