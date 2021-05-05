Dolores Antala

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Dolores Antala, 90, of Merrillville, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, surround by her loving family. She was born on November 4, 1930, in Valparaiso, IN, to the late Joseph and Mary Paika.

Dolores retired from Gary Community School after 25 years of working as the cafeteria manager. She held a loving heart for God, a passion for cooking, but her greatest pride in her life were her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Rick) Washburn; son-in-law, Eric Schwartz; grandchildren: Jake (Christine) Schwartz, Marie (Robert) Block, Ashley (Matthew) Abbott and Kelsey (Ben) Wierzgacz; and great-grandchildren: Nathan Block, Brennan Block, Logan Block and Brooke Wierzgacz.

Dolores is preceded in death by her husband, Gus Antala; daughter, Joy Schwartz; and six siblings. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

A funeral service for Dolores will take place Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Stephen Church, 5920 Waite St., Merrillville, with Father Michael Maginot officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to St. Stephens Church.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Antala family.