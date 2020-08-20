 Skip to main content
MUNSTER, IN — Dolores Bernat, 79, of Munster, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband of over 49 years, Richard; sons, Richard (Erin) Bernat Jr. and Alan Bernat; numerous, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews; Precious friends, Justin, Tyler, Molly and Morgan; special thanks to Vivian, Donna, Debbie, Wonda and Renee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Katherine Jocha; brothers, Henry (Norma) Jocha and Zygmont (Pauline) Jocha; sisters, Eleanore (Chester) Dymora and Helen (Martin) Kuc.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:30 pm at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, and on Saturday from 9:30-10:00 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be private.

Dolores was an Executive Secretary at Atlantic Richfield in Harvey, IL. She gave up her career to raise her family. Dolores was a member of St. Thomas More Church. www.kishfuneralhome.net

