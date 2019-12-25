{{featured_button_text}}
Dolores "Bon Bon" Boksa

In Loving Memory Of Dolores "Bon Bon" Boksa On Your 10th Anniversary In Heaven.

It will be a lonely Christmas without you. I love you and miss you very much.

Your Loving Husband, Joe "Bon"

