LA PORTE, IN - Dolores C. "Dee" Cochran, age 85, of La Porte, IN, formerly of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Dolores is survived by her nephew, Stephen Lach; and niece, Michelle (Gary) Miller; great-nieces: Emily Lach and Lindsey Miller; and great-nephew, Jackson Lach.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents: Nicholas and Violet Cochran; sister, Teresa Lach; and brother, Nick Cochran.

Dee was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Rosary Sodality. She retired from NIPSCO Engineering Department after 30 years of service. Dee enjoyed baking, traveling and antiques.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Funeral Services will be private on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Due to Covid-19, restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6 feet, a maximum of 25 people at one time, and face masks will be required.