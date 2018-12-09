HIGHLAND, IN - Dolores D. Gill (nee Alonzo) resident of Highland, IN formerly of Hammond, IN passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 4, 2018 at the William J. Riley Memorial-Hospice in Munster, IN at the age of 84 years.
She will be sadly missed by her children: devoted daughter and caregiver Cindy (Tom) Keslin, loving sons; David Gill (fiancé Mary Johnson), Chris Gill and Mark (Teresa) Gill. Also, daughter-in-law Jamie Gill. Dolores is also survived by her brothers: David Alonzo, Raymond (Linda) Alonzo, Albert (Barbara) Alonzo as well as her grandchildren: Cathy (Tom) Zager, Tom (Laura) Keslin, Colette (Jake) Wiesen, Patrick (Lauren) Keslin, Angela (Steve) Loser, David Gill, Tanya Gill, Jon (Stephanie) Gill, Carli Gill, Nicole (Jeremy) Meulemans and Ryan (Morgan) Gill as well as 21 great grandchildren. Dolores was strongly supported in her final years by her dearest friend Jon Smith and her friends Bruna Qualizza and Shirley McKnight.
Dolores was preceded in death by her loving husband Carroll M. Gill, her parents Joseph and Elsie (Maggio) Alonzo, her brothers Tommy Alanza, Joseph Jr. Alonzo and Philly Alonzo, her sisters Rose Marie Alonzo and Patsy Day, her half-sisters Bea Ortiz and Jean Vaccaro.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 DIRECTLY at St. Thomas More Catholic Church 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Michael Yadron. Interment will follow at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery Hammond, IN. Visitation will be on Monday, December 10, 2018 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 2:30 p.m., and again, at the church on Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass.
Dolores was an employee of several Region firms: Southern Electric, Ortman-Miller, Queen Anne Candy and Commercial Wall Paper. She worked hard in order to offer her family the best life possible. When her health permitted, she performed volunteer work at All Saints Catholic Church in Hammond, IN. She was generous with food and monetary donations to support the good works of the Carmelite Sisters. She was always there to provide love, support, and sometimes a room in her home for any family member in need. A phenomenal cook, no visitor ever left her home hungry. The family joked that men she hired for home repairs took longer to finish the job because she fed them so well. An accomplished artist, she enjoyed creating drawings and ceramic works for the enjoyment of her children and grandchildren. She received many compliments regarding her artistic ability when drawing faces. The eyes brought her art to life. For those that loved her, she will be remembered for her quick wit and always direct but sage advice. Ten years ago, Dolores was in a coma for thirty-one days. Her doctors considered her survival a miracle. After awaking, she never gave up the fight to live. To honor Dolores, in her memory, wear something purple. Purple was her favorite color.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of the following charities in Dolores's memory: St. Joseph's soup kitchen in Hammond, IN (Dolores never wanted to see anyone go hungry. If she saw someone in need of food, she offered to buy them a sandwich or give them money for food, St. Vincent DePaul at St. Thomas More, Behavior Analysis Center for Autism and Hospice of the Calumet Area.