MUNSTER, IN - Dolores "Dee" D. Pujo, age 82 of Munster, passed away February 26, 2021. She graduated from Wirt High School Class of 56' and taught 4th grade for 40 years in the Munster school system.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Steve and Mildred Kovachevich.

Dolores is survived by her children: Chris (Andrea) Stark, Rebecca (Chris) Toth, Milosh (Kelly) Pujo; grandchildren: Casey and Alex Stark, Christopher and Matthew Toth, Sofija and Danika Pujo; brothers: Ned (Joyce) and Steven (Sue) Kovachevich; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 8700 Taft St., Merrillville, IN. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com