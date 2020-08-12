× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Dolores "Dee" Juanita Myers (Smith) Marshall passed away Sunday, August 9th, just 11 days short of her 90th birthday. Dee is survived by her loving husband, Arthur "Art" Marshall, after nearly 42 years of marriage. They were residing in Merrillville, IN after many years in Portage, and Chesterton while originating in Gary, IN. She was preceded in death by her brother Theodore Myers and sister Kathleen Myers Dumas.

She was born on August 20, 1930 in Baltimore, MD but grew up in Gary, IN, graduating from Horace Mann High School, class of 1948. Married initially in 1952, she became a single mother in the 1960's, stepped up as a working mom, using her mathematical skills as an accounting clerk until retirement. She helped all four children to get a college degree and achieve the American dream.