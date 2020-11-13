Dolores 'Dee' Rumps

Apr. 30, 1931 - Nov. 11, 2020

CHESTERTON, IN — Dolores "Dee" Rumps, 89, of Chesterton, IN, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. She was born on April 30, 1931, in Chicago, IL, to Roy and Christine (Bowes) Jack.

Dee is survived by her daughter, Carol (David) Shepherd; brother, Robert (Gudrun) Jack; sister, Diane Ellis; grandchildren, Kimberly (Jason) Lenz and Corey Shepherd; and great-grandchildren, Arianna Berry, Riley and Bella Lenz.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl G. Rumps Jr.; son, Steven Reel; parents, Roy and Christine Jack; and previous husband, Dr. Charles Reel.

Dee graduated from St. Luke's Medical Center in Chicago as a Registered Nurse and retired following 45 years of service. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the "Just For Fun" Ukulele Strummers. Dee also enjoyed Civil War reenacting and portraying Clara Barton.

Dee will be interred at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN, following private services with her family. Arrangements made with EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Chesterton, IN. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross, 1(800)435-7669.