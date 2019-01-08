VALPARAISO, IN - Dolores (Dee) VanBebber, age 89, of Valparaiso, and formerly from Crystal River, FL and Greenville, OH passed away in her sleep on January 5, 2019. Dee was born on December 14, 1929 in Hagerstown, IN to Francis B. and Louise Bertram Davis. She was married to William E. VanBebber (now deceased). She loved her family dearly and rallied for one last, great gathering at the home of her sister Nanette (Jerry) Rushton where she delighted in the company of her other siblings Michael (Gloria) Davis and Daneeta (Arvin) Phelps. Also present were her children Lissa (Tom) Yogan, Bill (Tina) VanBebber and Jim VanBebber. She was the loving grandmother of Justin VanBebber, Billy Yogan, Rylee Yogan, and Maria Yogan who were also present at the Christmas gathering. Dee was a high school teacher and girls' golf coach in Greenville, OH and was known affectionately as 'mom' by many of her students. She continued teaching after moving to Crystal River, FL when her husband sold his jewelry store. She loved playing bridge and golf and excelled at both.
As per her wishes, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, she expressed that donations to Hospice of Citrus County, FL, and VNA Hospice of Valparaiso, IN would be appreciated.